Moyes has told 25 year-old he’s no longer a West Ham ‘regular’

Issa Diop’s West Ham United remains in doubt, according to Daily Star journalist Paul Brown.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown provided an update on Diop’s situation, with the 25-year-old supposedly informed by David Moyes that he’s no longer considered likely to be a regular member of his first-team.

This will now quite likely make Diop open to a move away from the London Stadium.

He said: “As far as I know, he’s well aware that he’s not going to get regular first-team football at West Ham.

“He’s not going to be anything more than a backup, really, to two – possibly three – other centre-backs. So, he is someone who is definitely open to a move.”

West Ham will surely need to make signings at the back, however, if they do end up deciding to let Diop go.

The Frenchman has shown his usefulness in Moyes’ squad in recent times and it won’t necessarily be easy to replace him.