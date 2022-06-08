Leicester City star Youri Tielemans has opened the door to a move this summer.

The midfielder has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium this summer.

Tielemans is out of contract in 2023, and reluctant to pen a new deal, Leicester may have to sell him to avoid missing out on a transfer fee next year.

Arsenal and Manchester United have been heavily linked, while Liverpool have also been mentioned in reports.

Leicester will still be hopeful of pulling off a new contract, but it appears Tielemans is ready to make a step up.

And with transfer rumours hanging in the air, the Belgian has made it clear no decision has been made just yet.

“That [a move] is not out of the question. But I can also stay,” he said during international duty, via the Express.

“I feel very good at Leicester, I was welcomed with open arms from day one. I give everything for the club until the last day.

“But of course you have to listen to other opportunities, you have to look at your career, and sometimes you have to make choices. Maybe one will come my way.”

Tielemans has been with Leicester since 2019, initially spending time with the club on loan, ahead of joining permanently.

Since then, he has racked up 120 Premier League appearances in all, playing a key role in the club’s FA Cup-winning campaign last year.