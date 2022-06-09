New Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger is backing Eden Hazard to finally find his feet.

Hazard has endured a torrid time at the Santiago Bernabeu following his bog-money move from Chelsea in 2019.

The Belgian has struggled with a series of injury issues, and even when fit, he has struggled to nail down a starting spot.

That was the case this season, with Carlo Ancelotti largely overlooking Hazard, despite the winger staying fit for the majority of the season.

The former Chelsea star did have to have another procedure before the end of the season, though, having a previously implemented plaque removed from his ankle.

And he is now ready to start afresh again, hoping to finally live up to his potential.

One player who does believe in him is a friend of old from his Chelsea says in Rudiger, who has now joined the Belgian at Real Madrid.

MORE: Richarlison rules out Arsenal move amid Chelsea links

“I’m very happy to be with Eden again, now at Madrid,” Rudiger said to the Real Madrid club website.

“I know it’s been a tough few years for him, with a lot of injuries and problems, but I still hope Madrid fans can see the Hazard I played with, because he was undoubtedly one of the best players in the world.”