Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma has denied any concrete interest from Liverpool.

The winger has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield after an impressive first season at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Danjuma became Villarreal’s highest ever Champions League goalscorer in his first campaign, helping his side reach the semi-finals.

Ahead of this summer, the winger is being linked with a move to one of Manchester United and Liverpool.

And recently, he said he had heard of interest from Liverpool, but in a fresh interview with Sky Sports News, he has made it clear there is no formal interest.

Danjuma addressed the Liverpool links but also made it clear that he is not trying to push his way out of Villarreal after just one season.

The winger says he is ‘happy’ at his current club, praising Unai Emery for his coaching this year.

“It’s a bit of a funny story, to be fair”, he said. “We’ve all read what has been said in the press, but I am a quick learner.

“I did an interview in Holland saying I’m aware of the interest. They asked me if I was aware of it and I am, as everyone is. I’m aware of it, you are aware of it because it has been in the press. My phone literally went off all the time.

“In that sense, I am aware of it because of the media but I never actually confirmed the interest from Liverpool because the only one that confirms it to me is my team.

“I haven’t heard anything from my team and as it stands now, I am enjoying my football at Villarreal. I am really happy there. We had a fantastic season.

“Unai Emery has been fantastic to me. The striking coach has been fantastic to me. The entire club has been unbelievable to me so I’d never in that way downgrade the club I’m playing for.”

Danjuma is still under contract long term at Villarreal having only become the club’s second biggest signing of their history last summer.