Arsenal are now said to be ‘confident’ of landing one of their transfer targets this summer.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of players this summer as they look to prepare for a return to Europe.

And one of those players is Leicester City star Youri Tielemans, who could be on the move this summer.

Tielemans has just one year remaining on his contract, and if the Foxes cannot tie him down to a new deal, they will likely have to sell him.

That means a number of clubs will be sniffing around, sensing a possible bargain.

And it seems Arsenal are one of those clubs, with Arteta hoping to improve his midfield this summer.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the Gunners are now ‘confident’ of landing Tielemans this summer.

“We’ve managed to get a hold of a source close to the club who confirms that intent that the club are pushing ahead with this, they are very confident of getting him,” Bailey said on Talking Transfers.

“They’ve spoken to the player’s camp at length; Leicester are accepting that the player is going now.

“He’s got a lot of interest from around the world, but I think he fancies a move to London.

“He’s ready for this, he’s long had Arsenal in his sights, Tielemans, and I think he ticks a lot of boxes for Arsenal.”

That will be music to the ears of the Gunners fans, with Tielemans a sought-after talent, impressing for the Foxes in recent years, helping them win the FA Cup.