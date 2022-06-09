Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of 23-year-old striker Gianluca Scamacca.

Super agent Roberto De Fanti exclusively told CaughtOffside that Arsenal had submitted a £25m bid to sign Scamacca from Sassuolo, but the bid was rejected. The Italian club are reportedly asking for at least double that figure, but the interest from Arsenal is still apparent.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Scamacca, as Sassuolo have reportedly agreed a deal to sign a striker, potentially as his replacement.

According to Penarol president Ignacio Ruglio, speaking to Ovacion (as relayed by Football Italia), a deal for striker Agustin Alvarez is close to being done.

“The offer is worth $12m for 80 per cent of his contract, plus $2m in bonuses based on performance-related targets achieved by the player. We accepted the offer and are waiting for confirmation,” said Ruglio.

Journalist Gonzalo Ronchi has also reported that a deal is done, and Alvarez will travel to Italy this weekend, as seen in the tweet below.

Agustín Álvarez Martínez firma hoy contrato por 5 años con @SassuoloUS. El jugador estaría viajando el fin de semana a Italia. pic.twitter.com/WKdO8tmaSk — Gonzalo Ronchi (@GonzaloRonchi) June 9, 2022

With a replacement already lined up for Scamacca, the Italian club may be less reluctant to sell, and could potentially budge on their asking price. Super-agent De Fanti also told CaughtOffside that it’s extremely likely Scamacca will leave Italy for the Premier League, so now a replacement has been sorted by Sassuolo, we could see some movement soon from Arsenal’s end.