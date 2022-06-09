Medical done, contract signed: Arsenal star’s transfer away set to be announced imminently

Alexandre Lacazette is out of contract at Arsenal and it looks like it’s only a matter of time before his return to Lyon is made official.

The Frenchman spent five seasons at the Emirates Stadium, scoring 71 goals in just over 200 appearances and lifting the FA Cup with the Gunners in the 2019/20 campaign.

Now, however, Lacazette is a free agent and looks set to return to the club he left for Arsenal back in the summer of 2017.

See below for details from Fabrizio Romano, who has tweeted that Lacazette’s medical is done and his contract signed, with an official announcement of his return to Lyon set to be announced today…

Alexandre Lacazette has signed the contract as new OL player in the last few hours. Medical also successfully completed, official announcement today. ??? #OL It's done and confirmed, Lacazette is back at Olympique Lyonnais. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2022

Lacazette should be a fine signing for the Ligue 1 giants, even if he didn’t have the most convincing time to his end at Arsenal.

The 31-year-old was never quite as prolific in the Premier League as he was in his time in France, so it surely makes sense for him to end his career somewhere where he might be more comfortable with the levels required of him.