Manchester United rival Arsenal for Champions League winner who could be cleared for transfer

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio this summer.

The Spain international hasn’t been as much of a regular for Madrid in recent times, with various problems with fitness and form derailing his career in the last few years.

Still, Asensio remains a highly regarded talent, it would seem, with journalist Ekrem Konur claiming Man Utd are keen on the player, who has also recently been linked with other big names like Arsenal and AC Milan by Calciomercato.

See below as Konur now tweets about United’s interest, quote-tweeting a previous claim that Real could listen to offers for the 26-year-old…

Asensio won yet another Champions League title at the Bernabeu in 2021/22, so brings plenty of experience and winning know-how with him to whichever club he joins.

United could do with signing new attacking players after a lack of impact from the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial last season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, also surely need to make changes in that department after the poor form of Nicolas Pepe, and they have a good relationship with Los Blancos, signing the likes of Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos from them in the last few years.

