Manchester United keeping tabs on 21-year-old ahead of potential transfer

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile ahead of a potential transfer.

The Red Devils are seemingly on alert as Badiashile’s future looks to be ‘open’ at the moment, according to French newspaper L’Equipe, as translated by Sport Witness.

As per the video clip below, Badiashile has spoken in the past about turning down an approach from Man Utd, while Goal France have also previously quoted him as saying it’s his dream to play in the Premier League some day, so it’s not too surprising to see this rumour come up again as the club look in need of signings in defence.

?? "C'est le bon choix. Je n'ai pas connu de bonnes saisons à Monaco, je savoure. Continuer avec mon club formateur c'est la bonne solution. Manchester United ? Je ne regrette pas du tout." Benoît Badiashile, défenseur central de l'AS Monaco, était l'invité de TOTF.#RMCLive pic.twitter.com/QuU0FwCEuB — Rothen s'enflamme (@Rothensenflamme) February 22, 2021

United need upgrades on the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, and Fabrizio Romano has previously discussed the club’s interest in Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

It may now be that Badiashile is another option being considered, and the 21-year-old could certainly end up being a superb long-term purchase.

Monaco also tend to sell their star players quite often, losing the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Fabinho and others in recent years.