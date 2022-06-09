Barcelona CEO Eduard Romeo has revealed the scale of the financial pressure Barcelona find themselves sunder.

Barca have struggled financially for some time now, following on from severe overspending during the previous regime.

The Blaugrana were slapped with a low salary cap this season as a result, and that led to plenty of stress for president Joan Laporta and his financial men.

Barca struggled to complete new signings and had to restructure contracts to make sure they could do deals.

And while they are expecting a little more freedom for next season, much to the thanks of a big-money Spotify sponsorship deal, they are again likely to find things tricky.

Barca are still in a mountain of debt, and their salary cap is still likely to be restrictive as they look to improve on their current squad.

New signings will be needed for Xavi Hernandez to kick on, but Barca will likely have to sell or restructure even more contracts to pull off deals.

And that has been made clear by CEO, Romeu, who detailed the scale of the financial issues.

“The number that does the most damage is that of the patrimonial imbalance,” he told Sport.

“Negative funds of 500 million euros (£428million). Some 150 million losses could be added to this course if we did nothing.

“I already said it before, if someone wants to make me a man, give me 500 million. It is what we need to save Barça.”