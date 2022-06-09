Moussa Diaby has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks, and the Bayer Leverkusen director of sport has provided an update on his future.

Diaby has attracted the interest of the Premier League, with SportsBILD (via TEAMtalk) reporting that Arsenal are considering making a move for the French winger. The 22-year-old managed 25 goals and assists in 32 Bundesliga games last season, so the interest from Mikel Arteta is understandable.

Newcastle are also interested in Diaby, according to the Daily Express, but the paper have exclusively interviewed Leverkusen’s director of sport Simon Rofles, who has ruled out any sale of Diaby any time soon.

Arsenal may have to look elsewhere.

“No, no. For sure we want to keep Moussa for as long as possible,” said Rofles, when asked whether Leverkusen had received any offers for their winger.

A move away from Leverkusen now seems unlikely, for the time being anyway. After losing Leon Bailey at the beginning of last season, and Florian Wirtz suffering a horrendous injury, Leverkusen won’t want to lose another attacker going into the new season.

A move away could disrupt Diaby’s playing time, which could be a concern with the World Cup fast approaching. With Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Emile Smith-Rowe, Arsenal may not be able to offer Diaby regular minutes.