With the arrival of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, the Dutchman could turn to former club Ajax to bring in players he knows and trusts.

After a difficult season at Old Trafford, reinforcements are needed, and finding players to suit Ten Hag’s style will be pivotal to their success. One man they are reportedly interested in is Antony, who is keen to link up with his former manager.

That’s according to Goal Brasil, who claim that Antony’s entourage have flown to Europe to speed up a move to Manchester United.

A move to Manchester United could be a smooth transition.

However, the report also claims that Antony would cost Manchester United in the region of £51m, which could present a huge risk considering the Brazilian has never played in the Premier League.

Antony played under Ten Hag at Ajax, spending two years with the Dutchman, and the fact he is willing to pack his bags and move to England at 22 speaks volumes.

The Brazilian understands Ten Hag’s demands and has become accustomed to his style of play, so a transition to the Premier League would be a lot easier than if he joined another club in England.