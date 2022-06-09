Video: Chelsea chief issues surprise update on ongoing transfer saga

Chelsea chief Petr Cech has admitted he thinks Romelu Lukaku will still be at the club next season even though he’s endured a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge so far.

The Belgium international has struggled for Chelsea, and the Telegraph have been among the outlets to report that Thomas Tuchel could be ready to let him go.

Still, it now seems like Cech is hinting that the Blues plan to keep hold of him, as he backs the player to bounce back next term…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

It will be interesting to see how this works out, but many Chelsea fans will surely be hoping for a change up front.

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus is one option being considered as a target in that position.

