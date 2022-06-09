Chelsea are set for a busy transfer window, with their new owners promising a £200m transfer kitty for Thomas Tuchel to play with.

That’s according to The Telegraph, with new owner Todd Boehly looking to close the gap between Chelsea and the top two in the Premier League.

Chelsea may need some heavy investment to battle with Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the table, and they’re reportedly eyeing a Serbian wing-back to help them do just that.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are considering making a move for Frankfurt star Filip Kostic. The versatile wide man can operate as a winger, but has predominantly played as a left wing-back in recent years.

His statistics speak for themselves, as Kostic is one of the most creative players in the Bundesliga. The Serbian man has provided over 100 in his career so far, and could be a useful addition to Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Chelsea do still have Ben Chilwell as their usual starting wing-back, but Kostic’s versatility could be useful in providing cover in other areas. Marcos Alonso has reiterated his desire to leave Chelsea (via Evening Standard), so Tuchel will be looking to replace him with someone capable of rivalling Chilwell for a starting spot.