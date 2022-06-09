Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has endured a difficult time since returning to England, and he could be set to leave the club after less than a year.

Lukaku spent some time at Chelsea during the early stages of his career, before leaving to pursue other opportunities. After spells in Italy and at other clubs in England, the Belgian forward returned last summer.

However, it hasn’t gone to plan, and the 29-year-old could be set to leave the club once again. According to The Guardian, Chelsea will allow Lukaku to leave the club on loan but may demand a £25m loan fee to let him join Inter Milan.

A fresh report from Gazzetta dello Sport has claimed that Chelsea are now interested in Denzel Dumfries, which could help Lukaku secure a move back to Italy.

The report also claims that Lukaku is keen on a return to Inter Milan, and with Chelsea showing an interest in Dumfries, the two clubs may be able to come to an agreement over a swap deal.

A move away from Chelsea could be best for both the club and Lukaku. The Belgian striker clearly isn’t happy at Stamford Bridge, so selling him allows them to spend his wages on a more suitable target for Thomas Tuchel’s system.