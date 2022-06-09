Chelsea star Reece James is yet to be offered a new deal at the club, and clubs around Europe are monitoring his situation.

James has undoubtedly been one of the best players to come through the Chelsea academy in recent years, and his performances have attracted the interest of clubs in Europe.

According to the Daily Mail, however, Chelsea are yet to offer him a new deal, and the right-back could become frustrated due to not being paid enough in line with his ability.

Chelsea won’t want to lose one of their star players.

Due to having three years left on his current deal, Chelsea are in no rush to extend his contract, but there’s an argument that James should be rewarded for his excellent performances over the last few years, helping his club to lift the Champions League.

The report also claims that Manchester City and Real Madrid are on red alter due to Chelsea not offering him a new deal, and could make an effort to sign the 22-year-old.

Chelsea could live to regret their decision not to show faith in one of their star players, as if he doesn’t feel valued then he may seek a move to the aforementioned clubs.