Tuchel gives green light for new Chelsea owners to clinch three ambitious signings

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly given the club the green light to make three big signings in this summer transfer window.

The Blues are now under new ownership, and it looks like they’re ready to make a statement with their activity in this summer’s market, if latest reports are anything to go by.

According to Todo Fichajes, Tuchel has green-lighted potential deals for Jules Kounde, Ousmane Dembele and Matthijs de Ligt.

The report suggests a deal for Sevilla defender Kounde is basically done, while Dembele should also be a fairly easy signing due to his availability as a free agent after running down his contract at Barcelona.

De Ligt’s Juventus future also seems to be in some doubt, so it could be that Chelsea will succeed in signing two centre-backs this summer, with this world class duo replacing out-of-contract pair Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed via his CaughtOffside column that De Ligt was not keen to sign a new contract with Juve unless his release clause was lowered.