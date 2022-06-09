Whether it’s a product of the 24-hour news cycle or just a sign of the times, the days of transfer deals taking the world by surprise seem to be in the past. That won’t be of concern to West Ham fans however, as the Hammers close in on a new defensive stalwart.

Long-since linked with the club Stade Rennais defender Nayef Aguerd has been on the radar of David Moyes and according to the Rennes manager Bruno Genesio, Moyes may be close to getting his man. Speaking to RMC Sport in report carried by HITC, Genesio didn’t hide anything.

“It is true that there are advanced discussions concerning Nayef, that he expressed the desire to live another adventure. In these moments, it is always difficult to retain a player.”

“There is a good chance that Nayef will no longer be at Rennes next year,” Genesio added.

Aguerd played 40 times for Rennes last season and has moved quickly into the frame for a move this season off the back of his good form. Aguerd is one of valuable and less common left-footed central defenders on the market and has demonstrated excellent technical quality too.

Given the significant fee being mentioned with his name, it’s likely he will go straight into the starting line-up for Moyes. The Guardian have said that West Ham have bid €35m for Aguerd, which would make him their second most expensive signing ever after Sebastian Haller.