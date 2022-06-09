Liverpool transfer target makes Anfield move his priority after talks with Klopp

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is reportedly making a transfer to Liverpool his priority this summer after talks with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

The highly-rated young Uruguay international looks an elite talent in the making, and could be ideal for Liverpool to respond to Manchester City’s signing of Erling Haaland.

Klopp’s side finished just a point behind Man City in last season’s title race, but Haaland’s move to the Etihad Stadium threatened to make next season’s battle for first place a little less close.

Bringing in Nunez would be a superb piece of business for Liverpool, however, and this is the latest on the deal from journalist Pipe Sierra…

? From Uruguay told me Darwin Núñez (22) has given priority to his signing with #Liverpool. He even already spoke with Jürgen Klopp ? ? Now everything is ready for the ‘Reds’ to finalize the negotiation with #Benfica. They are working on it; no deal yet pic.twitter.com/67PFx8cnSC — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) June 9, 2022

He reports that Liverpool just need to finalise their negotiations with Benfica, with the player himself seeming sold on a potential move to Anfield.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano has explained that LFC look to be ahead of Manchester United in the race for the 22-year-old’s signature.

One imagines other clubs were surely also interested in Nunez, but all in all it’s sounding very positive for Liverpool as things stand.