Liverpool transfer target makes Anfield move his priority after talks with Klopp

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is reportedly making a transfer to Liverpool his priority this summer after talks with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

The highly-rated young Uruguay international looks an elite talent in the making, and could be ideal for Liverpool to respond to Manchester City’s signing of Erling Haaland.

Klopp’s side finished just a point behind Man City in last season’s title race, but Haaland’s move to the Etihad Stadium threatened to make next season’s battle for first place a little less close.

Bringing in Nunez would be a superb piece of business for Liverpool, however, and this is the latest on the deal from journalist Pipe Sierra…

He reports that Liverpool just need to finalise their negotiations with Benfica, with the player himself seeming sold on a potential move to Anfield.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano has explained that LFC look to be ahead of Manchester United in the race for the 22-year-old’s signature.

One imagines other clubs were surely also interested in Nunez, but all in all it’s sounding very positive for Liverpool as things stand.

