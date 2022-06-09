Reporter claims Man United are planning surprise transfer talks with Jorge Mendes

Portuguese football expert Pedro Sepulveda has made the big claim that Manchester United could try to hijack Liverpool’s transfer deal for Darwin Nunez.

There has been plenty of speculation today about Liverpool pursuing the Benfica striker, but it looks like Man Utd can’t be ruled out of the running just yet.

As Fabrizio Romano wrote in his CaughtOffside column today, Liverpool were leading the race for Nunez at that time, but the Red Devils still had an interest in the player as well.

Now, it seems that United are planning to hold talks with Nunez’s new agent Jorge Mendes to see if a move to Old Trafford could still be possible as well…

? "Manchester United will have a meeting with Jorge Mendes, which is the new Darwin Núñez agent" ? Pedro Sepulveda reports on other clubs being interested in Núñez with Manchester United holding talks with his agent pic.twitter.com/kV1ekw2GkW — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 9, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

Nunez should surely choose Liverpool over United if he wants to win trophies, though there’s always the chance he could help launch an exciting new era under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Either way, it seems this saga isn’t over yet and will be one to watch in the next few days.