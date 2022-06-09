Man United completing midfielder transfer could majorly impact Man City’s summer

Manchester United could reportedly have a major impact on their rivals Manchester City if they manage to secure a deal for one of their transfer targets.

According to the latest from Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League champions are currently setting a high price for Bernardo Silva in a bid to put off Barcelona being able to sign him this summer.

Still, Romano says that the deal could become a genuine possibility for Barca if they manage to sell Man Utd target Frenkie de Jong.

See the tweet below for further details on the state of this possible deal and which talks have taken place so far…

De Jong would be a fine signing for United if they could pull it off, and it would certainly be an added bonus if they could hurt their rivals by also making it more likely that Silva would leave City.

The Portugal international is admired by Barcelona manager Xavi, according to Romano, and could undoubtedly have a big impact at the Nou Camp after what he’s achieved in his time in England.

