Manchester United could reportedly have a major impact on their rivals Manchester City if they manage to secure a deal for one of their transfer targets.

According to the latest from Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League champions are currently setting a high price for Bernardo Silva in a bid to put off Barcelona being able to sign him this summer.

Still, Romano says that the deal could become a genuine possibility for Barca if they manage to sell Man Utd target Frenkie de Jong.

See the tweet below for further details on the state of this possible deal and which talks have taken place so far…

Been told the main name mentioned in the meeting between Barcelona and Jorge Mendes yesterday night was Bernardo Silva. Xavi, big fan. ?? #FCB Man City will set a huge price tag for Bernardo. It’s not a possible deal for Barça, as of now – only in case Frenkie de Jong leaves. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2022

De Jong would be a fine signing for United if they could pull it off, and it would certainly be an added bonus if they could hurt their rivals by also making it more likely that Silva would leave City.

The Portugal international is admired by Barcelona manager Xavi, according to Romano, and could undoubtedly have a big impact at the Nou Camp after what he’s achieved in his time in England.