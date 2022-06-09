Ten Hag focusing on potential £70m signing for Man Utd instead of overpriced duo

Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly focusing on Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as his priority target.

The Netherlands international could leave Barca for around £70million this summer, according to ESPN, and is therefore seen as a better value for money option than the £100m-rated Declan Rice.

The report also suggests that Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is also seen as too expensive, so Man Utd probably won’t enter into a bidding war with Liverpool for the Uruguay international.

De Jong is a top midfielder who looks a perfect fit for Ten Hag’s style of play, and ESPN explain that Ten Hag feels attack isn’t necessarily a priority position to strengthen anyway.

Still, other sources are saying different things, with the clip below showing journalist Pedro Sepulveda claiming MUFC are set for talks with Nunez’s agent Jorge Mendes…

United fans will surely hope some fresh faces are brought in up front, though midfield is clearly a problem for the club as well.

De Jong could be ideal to help replace Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic as they depart at the end of their contracts, while the likes of Donny van de Beek, Fred and Scott McTominay haven’t impressed in recent times.

