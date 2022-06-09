Differing reports emerge over Liverpool target Gavi

Called up to the Spain squad aged just 17 and recently crowned as the youngest scorer in the history of the Spanish national team, it’s not surprise that Gavi is being courted by clubs outside of Barcelona. Still not 18 until August, Gavi is currently involved in contract negotiations with the Catalans, but different sources are reporting the matter differently.

The Premier League side most heavily linked with Gavi has been Liverpool and the Liverpool Echo picked up on a report coming from the La Porteria, which said that Gavi’s representatives had rejected Barcelona’s latest offer. Not just that, they categorised it as ‘abysmal’.

Gavi is represented by former Barcelona and Lazio midfielder Ivan de la Pena and according to ESPN Deportes, things aren’t quite that bad. Although there is still no agreement between the two parties, their sources quoted that Gavi’s team were ‘calm’ about the situation and satisfied with the direction of negotiations.

The player is reportedly keen to stay at Barcelona and the likelihood is he will stay, with President Joan Laporta intent to tie down their best young talents for the coming years. That is a strategy that has been shown in the contracts for Ansu Fati, Pedri Gonzalez and Ronald Araujo.