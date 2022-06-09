Everton sign deal with controversial sponsor with ban looming

Everton have signed a new sponsorship deal with a relative newcomer to the market in Stake.com. The club announced the deal on Thursday via their website, claiming that it was a club record in terms of the income from the sponsorship, although they didn’t reveal the amount.

The Toffees were previously sponsored by another betting company Cazoo for the last two years, but terminated the deal due to cutbacks at Cazoo, as per Richard Buxton. Stake.com is a global online casino based in Curacao according to The Mirror, which has already signed deals with Watford, Sergio Aguero and international rapper Drake.

Cazoo opted out of the third year of their deal as they are making £200m worth of cutbacks across the business https://t.co/ha6AVd3V6V — Richard Buxton (@RichardBuxton_) June 9, 2022

The twist in the story comes from the Premier League. The BBC have reported that the organisation are already working on a rule that would ban clubs from wearing sponsors that promote online gambling. That would’ve been the case with Cazoo and it’s not yet clear if that will be limited to sports betting or gambling as a whole.

This comes off the back of a similar ban in Spain, which required clubs to terminate sponsorship deals this season in La Liga. It appears that gambling addiction is now on the radar of the major footballing organisations as part of their attempts at corporate social responsibility.