Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in a potential transfer swoop for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

The 21-year-old has shown himself to be a promising young talent in his time at the King Power Stadium, and one imagines he’s good enough to move up to a big six club.

Both Man Utd and Chelsea have issues in defence going into this summer, so it’s not too surprising to see that Fofana is now one of the players in their sights.

See below for details from journalist Ekrem Konur, who says that Fofana would cost the Red Devils or the Blues about £50million…

?Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in Wesley Fofana from Leicester City. ? #MUFC ? #CFC ?Leicester want £50m for the French defender. ? #LCFC pic.twitter.com/zlBkAcWhJI — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 9, 2022

Chelsea are set to lose Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers this summer, so it could be vital for them to bring in someone like Fofana to help replace them. Other targets in their sights seem to be Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Juventus ace Matthijs de Ligt, according to Todo Fichajes.

United, meanwhile, had a dire season in 2021/22, with Harry Maguire looking a clear weak link in their team, so Fofana could end up being a significant upgrade.