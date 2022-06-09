Arsenal target offered to Chelsea, player could be tempting for Blues due to recent transfer flops

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has reportedly been offered to Chelsea, despite Arsenal also being in the running for the Brazilian’s signature this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that as many as five clubs are interested in Jesus this summer, and now there’s been some further insight into the player’s situation.

According to a report from the Telegraph, Jesus has been offered to Chelsea, who are considering him as one of a number of attacking targets, alongside his City team-mate Raheem Sterling.

The report also explains that key figures behind the scenes at Chelsea are aware that the club have often been left disappointed when signing big names from abroad in recent times, with high-profile signings such as Alvaro Morata and Gonzalo Higuain flopping at Stamford Bridge.

That could mean proven Premier League players like Jesus or Sterling would appeal to the Blues, and one imagines there’s got to be a pretty good chance they’d be a more tempting destination than Arsenal.

The Gunners are once again out of the Champions League and don’t look like being serious title contenders any time soon.

Of course, a top signing like Jesus up front would help improve Mikel Arteta’s chances of success, but the 25-year-old himself may well feel it would be better for his career to move to the blue side of London.