“Wish we had him at LFC” – Ex-Red pining after another striker despite Darwin Nunez transfer edging closer

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has admitted he’d love to see Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane at Anfield.

The Spurs and England hit-man is undoubtedly one of the finest forwards in world football and has been for many years now, but it perhaps seems increasingly unlikely that he’s ever going to get a big transfer away from the club.

It certainly seems like Liverpool have other plans, with Record claiming they’ve agreed a fee with Benfica for Darwin Nunez.

Still, perhaps that’s not enough for Enrique, who is clearly a huge fan of Kane, sharing these stats and heaping praise on the 28-year-old in the tweet below…

Liverpool fans will surely be happy with a move for Nunez, even if some of them must also dream of a talent like Kane lining up at Anfield.

In many ways, the England international’s quality of finishing and ability to operate as a playmaker from deep would probably make him almost the perfect Jurgen Klopp player, but we’d be pretty surprised at this point if they ever ended up crossing paths.

