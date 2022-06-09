“Wish we had him at LFC” – Ex-Red pining after another striker despite Darwin Nunez transfer edging closer

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has admitted he’d love to see Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane at Anfield.

The Spurs and England hit-man is undoubtedly one of the finest forwards in world football and has been for many years now, but it perhaps seems increasingly unlikely that he’s ever going to get a big transfer away from the club.

It certainly seems like Liverpool have other plans, with Record claiming they’ve agreed a fee with Benfica for Darwin Nunez.

Still, perhaps that’s not enough for Enrique, who is clearly a huge fan of Kane, sharing these stats and heaping praise on the 28-year-old in the tweet below…

Very underated Harry sometimes because he play for tottenham and didn't win any trophies but for me one of the best strikers in the world.he has everything.i wish we had him at LFC pic.twitter.com/QoOs16Zoju — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) June 7, 2022

Liverpool fans will surely be happy with a move for Nunez, even if some of them must also dream of a talent like Kane lining up at Anfield.

In many ways, the England international’s quality of finishing and ability to operate as a playmaker from deep would probably make him almost the perfect Jurgen Klopp player, but we’d be pretty surprised at this point if they ever ended up crossing paths.