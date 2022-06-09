Leeds United set to miss out on Uruguay starlet Agustin Alvarez

Leeds United’s Sporting Director Victor Orta has already been busy this summer bringing in Rasmus Kristensen and Brenden Aaronson, but appears to have his work cut out to secure the next young talent on his agenda. Uruguay have a stellar record of producing excellent talent and in particular forwards, with Agustin Alvarez thought to be the next big thing.

Currently on the books at Penarol in Montevideo, Alvarez caught the attention of several clubs in Europe following 13 goals in 26 league matches. In the Copa Sudamericana, South America’s second continental competition, Alvarez notched another 10 in 14 games. This season has been something more or a struggle, netting just once all season.

Agustin #Alvarez has already agreed personal terms with #Sassuolo for a contract until 2027. Sassuolo have offered €12M + bonuses and a % on the future sale to #Penarol and are confident to try to close the deal. El Canario pushing to arrive to Serie A. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 8, 2022

That hasn’t put teams off his trail however, with Sassuolo looking to take Alvarez to Serie A for a fee of £9.5m instead of Leeds. That’s according to Football Italia, who picked up on a report from Ovacion in Uruguay. Their report quoted Penarol President Ignacio Ruglio claiming the deal was done.

It may in fact impact Arsenal: the Gunners have been linked with Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scammaca and Alvarez’s arrival may permit the former’s departure.