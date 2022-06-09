Liverpool look set to lose forward Sadio Mane, with Bayern Munich showing heavy interest in the Senegal international.

The 30-year-old is out of contract next summer, so Liverpool will have to sell in the coming months or risk losing him on a free transfer. Bayern Munich have submitted two bids to sign Mane, which have both been rejected, but the Daily Mail are now reporting that Liverpool expect the German champions to meet their £42m valuation.

This bid would mean Liverpool will now be willing to spend £68m on Darwin Nunez as a replacement for Mane, who has often operated in a centre forward role.

Although Nunez wouldn’t be a direct replacement for Mane positionally, Luis Diaz was signed in January, and is likely to cement his place as Liverpool’s starting left-winger.

Nunez can then fight it out with Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino for the central role, but the Uruguayan would offer a completely different dynamic to the current Liverpool duo.

Both Jota and Firmino operate in a false nine type role, dropping deep to link up play. Nunez is a different profile, usually playing as an out and out striker, leading the line and making runs in behind.