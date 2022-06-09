Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, the Reds have reached a full agreement with Benfica over a deal that could end up costing €100million, with an initial fee of €80m, plus potential future bonuses.

This looks like hugely encouraging news for Liverpool, after it had already emerged that they were looking the favourites to beat Manchester United to the signing of Nunez, as per Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column earlier today.

Following a season of 34 goals in 41 games in all competitions, Nunez is showing himself to be a world class talent, and should breathe new life into Jurgen Klopp’s attack.

It looks like the start of a new era at the club, with Sadio Mane’s future in doubt and Mohamed Salah also approaching the final year of his contract, while Roberto Firmino is no longer an automatic starter following the success of recent signings Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

Nunez should be another terrific addition to Liverpool’s attack, and other top clubs around Europe are bound to be envious of this piece of business.