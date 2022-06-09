Liverpool recently sent scouts to attend Egypt vs Guinea during this current international break, keeping a close eye on a 19-year-old defender.

Liverpool recently announced the signing of Fabio Carvalho, 19, from Fulham, outlining their clear strategy to being to recruit young stars for the future. A similar situation occurred with Harvey Elliot in 2019, again from Fulham, as the Merseyside begin to stockpile some of the best young players in Europe.

Another player Liverpool are now showing an interest in is Saint Etienne defender Saidou Sow, according to L’Equipe. The 19-year-old hasn’t played regularly for his club side, due to his age, but Jurgen Klopp doesn’t necessarily need to improve his defence in the immediate future.

Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joel Matip all performed exceptionally last season, so the potential signing of Sow would be a long-term plan.

The Guinean is already a regular for his country at the age of 19, so the valuable experience of international football should be pivotal in his development.

Klopp could look to use Keita’s connection with Sow to facilitate any transfer, with the Liverpool midfielder the current captain of the Guinea national team.