There is a very strong chance that Takumi Minamino will leave Liverpool FC in this summer’s transfer window, Fabrizio Romano writes in his latest CaughtOffside column.

Minamino has never quite lived up to expectations in his time at Anfield, failing to become more than a squad player and also having a fairly underwhelming spell on loan at Southampton.

It now looks like the Japan international is likely to be moving on, with Leeds United tracking him for some time now, according to Romano.

“For sure, Minamino has a very good chance of leaving Liverpool this summer,” Romano writes.

“The club is ready to listen to the proposals for Takumi. Leeds have been following him for months but Liverpool are waiting for an official proposal.”

This could be a smart signing by Leeds if it goes through, with Minamino surely good enough to play regularly and make an impact for a side lower down in the Premier League table.

There’s also a potentially interesting connection there with Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, with both players having experience in the Red Bull franchise.

Minamino played for Red Bull Salzburg before joining Liverpool, and Marsch has managed the Austrian side, as well as RB Leipzig and the New York Red Bulls.