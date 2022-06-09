“Very good chance” Liverpool star leaves this summer, Premier League club “following him for months”

Leeds United FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

There is a very strong chance that Takumi Minamino will leave Liverpool FC in this summer’s transfer window, Fabrizio Romano writes in his latest CaughtOffside column.

Minamino has never quite lived up to expectations in his time at Anfield, failing to become more than a squad player and also having a fairly underwhelming spell on loan at Southampton.

It now looks like the Japan international is likely to be moving on, with Leeds United tracking him for some time now, according to Romano.

“For sure, Minamino has a very good chance of leaving Liverpool this summer,” Romano writes.

“The club is ready to listen to the proposals for Takumi. Leeds have been following him for months but Liverpool are waiting for an official proposal.”

Takumi Minamino could leave Liverpool, with Leeds interested in the Japan forward
More Stories / Latest News
Arnaut Danjuma sends clear message over Liverpool transfer rumours
Tuchel gives green light for new Chelsea owners to clinch three ambitious signings
Antonio Rudiger makes Eden Hazard claim after confirming Real Madrid transfer

This could be a smart signing by Leeds if it goes through, with Minamino surely good enough to play regularly and make an impact for a side lower down in the Premier League table.

There’s also a potentially interesting connection there with Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, with both players having experience in the Red Bull franchise.

Minamino played for Red Bull Salzburg before joining Liverpool, and Marsch has managed the Austrian side, as well as RB Leipzig and the New York Red Bulls.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Jesse Marsch Jurgen Klopp Takumi Minamino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.