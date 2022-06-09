Liverpool transfer target drops major hint on future after liking Instagram post

Liverpool transfer target Darwin Nunez has dropped a hint about his future by liking an Instagram post.

Nunez has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in recent days, with The Athletic reporting a deal is close to being agreed.

The Uruguayan striker has now hinted he could be on his way to Anfield, by liking Roberto Firmino’s Instagram post, as seen below.

Nunez’s goal record speaks for itself, so the interest from Jurgen Klopp is understandable, as he looks to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.