“No intention to sell” – Erik ten Hag optimistic about struggling Manchester United star

Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly not planning to sell Marcus Rashford this summer despite recent transfer rumours surrounding the England international.

The Red Devils are likely to make several changes to their struggling squad this summer, and Rashford is one of many players whose performances went backwards last season.

CaughtOffside have reported on Tottenham holding talks over signing Rashford, though that deal now looks unlikely.

And now, it seems any potential exit for Rashford is off the table, with the Evening Standard’s James Robson tweeting that Ten Hag has high hopes for the 24-year-old and no plans to let him go…

Ten Hag has high hopes for Rashford. No intention to sell. #mufc — James Robson (@jamesalanrobson) June 9, 2022

This is likely to get a mixed reaction from Man Utd supporters, with Rashford certainly not looking at the moment like he’s going to live up to the potential he showed as a youngster.

Still, he’s also a homegrown talent and has long been popular with the fans for his effort on the pitch and his charity work off it.

It could be that Ten Hag is the ideal manager to get Rashford firing again.