Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is said to be ready to move on from the Etihad Stadium.

Silva has been a huge success at City since making his move from Monaco in 2017, making 166 Premier League appearances and scoring 29 times from midfield.

The Portuguese star has won four Premier League titles and many others, but it seems his time could come to an end.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Silva has a meeting set with Pep Guardiola, planning to tell his head coach he wants a new challenge.

Silva is hugely respected by City, so it’s likely they will accommodate his wish if they can get a good offer.

According to the report, Silva is hoping Barcelona submit an offer this summer, keen to experience Spain.

Though, it’s unclear whether Barca will make an offer, keen to strengthen other areas and without much money to do so this summer.

Much will depend on the price tag City place on Silva.