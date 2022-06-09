Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan could be leaving the club this summer, with his contract expiring next year.

The German midfielder has lost his regular place in the Manchester City starting eleven, due to the excellent form of Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

The Daily Mail recently reported that Manchester City will allow Gundogan to leave this summer, due to entering the final year of his contract and not being a starting player last season.

Now, a fresh report from BILD (via Mundo Deportivo) has claimed that Gundogan dreams of a move to Barcelona.

Moving to the Spanish giants could be the right move for Gundogan, especially with the World Cup just around the corner. The German international won’t want to lose his place in the squad ahead of the winter competition, so moving to find regular minutes could be on the agenda.

With Fernandinho confirming he will leave the club this summer, and the potential departure of Gundogan, there’s no doubt Manchester City will have to be in the market for another midfielder this in the current transfer window.