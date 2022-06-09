Manchester United now know how much they will have to pay to complete a deal for Wolves star Ruben Neves.

The Red Devils have been linked with a summer swoop for the Portuguese star, while Barcelona have also been tipped to make a move.

In United’s case, they need to replace Paul Pogba this summer, with the holding midfielder leaving at the end of his contract later this month.

Neves is one of the most talented players in that position in the Premier League, and it seems he is ready for the step up from Wolves.

But the Midlands club are well aware of the talent they have in their ranks, and they are not about to allow him to leave on the cheap.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Wolves want as much as £70million to sell Neves this summer, and that could be a setback for United.

While he is a different kind of player, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong could prove a more attractive option, likely to be significantly cheaper.