A transfer between Manchester United and Liverpool is considerably rare, due to the intense, bitter rivalry between the two clubs.

A deal between the two North-West sides hasn’t been done since 1964, but Manchester United could potentially be lining up a bid to sign one of their rivals.

According to talkSPORT, Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is keen to leave the club this summer due to a lack of game time, and Manchester United would consider a move for the England international if their rivals are willing to accept a fee of £10m.

The reported figure may be enough for the majority of clubs in the Premier League, but Liverpool may bump up their asking price for Manchester United.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s versatility could be useful for Erik ten Hag, with the 28-year-old able to operate in a deeper midfield role, as an attacking midfielder, and even started his career as a winger.

Liverpool’s midfield is stacked full of talent meaning Oxlade-Chamberlain’s days at the club could be numbered. Moving him on is probably best for all parties, but the Merseyside club, as proven in the past, won’t want to sell to one of their biggest rivals.