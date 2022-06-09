Manchester United have Frenkie de Jong alternative lined up

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag probably knows his biggest task is convince Frenkie de Jong to join him in England if they are to have any hope of getting a deal done. It will be encouraging for United fans to know that the club have a strategy should the de Jong efforts fail however.

Their back-up plan goes by the name of Ibrahim Sangare, according to The Mirror. Currently at PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie, they say that Sangare has confirmed that he would be happy to join the club if they make good on their interest.

Sangare joined PSV from Toulouse in 2020.

SkySports recently reported that his release clause was set at €35m, but did also mention that Chelsea were in the frame for his signature.

If he was to end up at United, it would in all likelihood would be considerably cheaper than securing the option of de Jong. Sangare has taken on a starring role for PSV this season in the heart of their midfield and has been capped 17 times by Ivory Coast.

