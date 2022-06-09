Manchester United are hopeful of tieing down young star Alejandro Garnacho to a new contract.

Garnacho joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in 2020, and the young attacker was recently named United’s U18 Player of the Year.

Despite signing his first professional contract last year, Manchester United are looking to tie him down to a longer deal.

According to Manchester Evening News, talks a progressing well between Manchester United and Garnacho, but clubs are showing an interest in the 17-year-old.

The report claims that there is a significant level of interest in Garnacho, with Juventus the latest club to be sniffing around.

Garnacho made his first-team debut for Manchester United back in April, but it’s his performances for the youth team which have attracted the interest of clubs around Europe.

The Argentine winger scored seven goals in six FA Youth Cup games and could be given a chance to impress Erik ten Hag this summer. With pre-season approaching, young players are often given an opportunity to prove they are suitable to play in the first team, but a loan move could also be an option to gain some first-team experience.