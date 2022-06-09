Manchester United star attracting interest from Europe

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is attracting interest from Turkish club Fenerbahçe.

The Brazilian midfielder spent last season on loan at Flamengo, but a permanent move to the club has recently collapsed. A recent report from ESPN has claimed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is willing to give Pereira a chance to impress in pre-season, but he could still seek a move to guarantee first-team football.

The report also claims that Fenerbahce and Benfica are interested in signing the 26-year-old, but they may have to act fast in case Ten Hag offers assurances to the Brazilian man.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United set to miss out on Uruguay starlet Agustin Alvarez
PFA Premier League Team of the Year announced – only three Manchester City players make the cut
Differing reports emerge over Liverpool target Gavi

Pereira has spent eight seasons at Manchester United so far, but has been sent out on loan on four occasions. During his time at the club, he’s only made 45 league appearances, so it’s probably best for him to secure a permanent transfer away from Manchester.

Even with the likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, and Nemanja Matic out the door, Ten Hag is likely to strengthen heavily this summer, so Pereira may find it difficult to break into the team. His performances when given a chance at Manchester United haven’t been good enough for him to demand a place in the starting eleven.

More Stories Andreas Pereira

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.