Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is attracting interest from Turkish club Fenerbahçe.

The Brazilian midfielder spent last season on loan at Flamengo, but a permanent move to the club has recently collapsed. A recent report from ESPN has claimed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is willing to give Pereira a chance to impress in pre-season, but he could still seek a move to guarantee first-team football.

The report also claims that Fenerbahce and Benfica are interested in signing the 26-year-old, but they may have to act fast in case Ten Hag offers assurances to the Brazilian man.

Pereira has spent eight seasons at Manchester United so far, but has been sent out on loan on four occasions. During his time at the club, he’s only made 45 league appearances, so it’s probably best for him to secure a permanent transfer away from Manchester.

Even with the likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, and Nemanja Matic out the door, Ten Hag is likely to strengthen heavily this summer, so Pereira may find it difficult to break into the team. His performances when given a chance at Manchester United haven’t been good enough for him to demand a place in the starting eleven.