Erik ten Hag will be looking to assess his Manchester United squad in pre-season to decide which players are in his plans.

One player who Ten Hag will already be familiar with is Donny van de Beek. The pair worked together during their time at Ajax, and the Dutch manager has already expressed his excitement to reunite with the 25-year-old.

“I really had a good relationship with him and, of course, I’m looking forward to meeting him again on the pitch,” said Ten Hag, speaking about Van de Beek, as relayed by Manchester Evening News.

Van de Beek’s time at Manchester United has been unsuccessful so far.

However, according to Italian paper Corriere della Sera, via Sport Witness, the former Ajax midfielder has offered himself to Jose Mourinho’s Roma ahead of the new season.

Van de Beek has found minutes hard to come by during his Manchester United career, and a loan spell at Everton was just as unsuccessful. The Dutchman may be wary of returning to Old Trafford due to his lack of game time since joining the club, but due to his connection with Ten Hag, a regular spot in the team is achievable.

With Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic both leaving the club this summer, Manchester United’s midfield is already lacking in numbers, so Van de Beek has a better chance than ever to cement his place in the team.