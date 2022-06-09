Leeds United are reportedly looking at Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca as a potential transfer target this summer.

The 25-year-old previously caught the eye in his time in La Liga with Espanyol, but hasn’t played regularly since joining current club Bayern.

According to The Athletic, Roca could now be available for as little as £10million this summer, and Leeds are exploring him as one of their next priorities in the transfer market.

The report notes, however, that the signing of Roca would be intended to provide support for Kalvin Phillips in the middle of the park, rather than to replace the England international as he’s linked with Manchester City.

Phillips is a top talent who looks like he could do well to leave Leeds for a step up to a bigger club like Man City, but The Athletic insist there have been no approaches for him yet.

Leeds fans will no doubt be hoping Phillips sticks around at Elland Road a bit longer and forms a fine midfield partnership with Roca at Elland Road next season.

This would be a blow for City, however, who need a long-term replacement for departing veteran Fernandinho in midfield.