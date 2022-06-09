Revealed: The player Liverpool scouts have compared Darwin Nunez to as transfer could signal tactical change

Liverpool are leading the race for the transfer of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in what could signal a slight change in approach from manager Jurgen Klopp.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his latest column for CaughtOffside, with negotiations now looking at an advanced stage for Nunez to make the move to Anfield this summer.

The Uruguay international looks a hugely exciting talent after scoring 34 goals in 41 games in all competitions last season, and he should be an important addition to the club amid doubts over Sadio Mane’s future.

Unlike players like Mane and Mohamed Salah, Nunez is not a forward who tends to start out wide, and nor is he a false-9 in the mould of Roberto Firmino, so Romano admits this could signal a shift in Klopp’s tactics up front.

“As of today Liverpool are leading the race, still waiting to get the deal done. The next few hours will be crucial to understand if Liverpool and Benfica will complete the deal,” Romano writes in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“I think Darwin can slightly change the way Liverpool play. Certainly he is a more traditional striker than Firmino or Diogo Jota.

“In the Liverpool scouting department they have always considered him as a similar type of centre-forward to Edinson Cavani.

“I believe anyone who buys Nunez will find a fantastic player, with incredible killer-instinct when it comes to scoring. His record last season was excellent – 34 goals in total, including six in ten games in the Champions League.”