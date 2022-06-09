West Ham agree deal to secure midfield signing – sell-on clause included

West Ham United are reportedly closing in on a transfer move for Northern Ireland midfield wonderkid Patrick Kelly, according to latest reports.

A deal is said to have been agreed between West Ham and Coleraine for the teenager, according to BBC Sport, with a move to the London Stadium now looking imminent.

Kelly has impressed a great deal in his short career so far, and the Hammers have agreed a deal that includes a sell-on clause for the player.

That should guarantee Coleraine a decent return in the future if Kelly goes on to secure another big move at some point in the future.

Kelly is not expected to go straight into the first-team upon his arrival at West Ham, with some speculation that he could go out on loan.

