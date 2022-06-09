Despite winning the Premier League, only three Manchester City players have made the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Manchester City beat Liverpool to the Premier League on the final day, winning their fourth title in five seasons. Only three City players made the cut, despite their win, with six players from Liverpool making the eleven.

In goal is Liverpool’s Alisson, who has had an excellent season, winning the Premier League golden glove award. The back four is made up of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Cancelo, Antonio Rudiger, and Virgil Van Dijk.

Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva are named in midfield, alongside Thiago Alcantara, despite him only making 17 league starts this season.

Heung-Min Son will feel unlucky to miss out on the front three, after sharing the Premier League golden boot with Mohamed Salah, who does make the cut.

Salah is included in an attacking trio with Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane.

Some Manchester City players may feel hard done by not to have made the eleven after an excellent season. The likes of Rodri and Ruben Dias may feel they are deserving of a place in the team of the year.