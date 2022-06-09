Premier League agrees to fresh price cap on away tickets

The governing bodies within football are often part of a barrage of criticism for their decisions and rightly so, when it is deserved. When they do get it right, it’s worth praising them.

All 20 of the Premier League clubs have voted together to keep the cost of tickets capped at £30, in the ruling which will be enforced for the next three seasons. This will be more than welcome news for fans, with the rising cost of transport and the cost of living hitting many hard.

The measure first came into place in 2016 and will be reviewed in 2025, as the Express and Star quoted from the official statement.

“The level of the cap (£30) will be reviewed in 2025, when it will have been in place for nine seasons.”

“All clubs recognise the crucial importance of supporters in generating the best possible atmosphere at matches and acknowledge the additional travel costs often involved when following a team away from home.”

“It was also agreed today to include an away ticket price cap within the Premier League Rules for the first time.”

The culture of travelling to away matches is as strong as anywhere else in the world in England and adds to the atmosphere created in the English game. The continuous back and forth between away fans and home fans in the British game whips up noise that is hard to parallel, so it is good news that the Premier League is taking steps to protect it.

 

