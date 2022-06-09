Manchester City star targeted by Chelsea, he’d be tempted by London transfer

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a transfer move for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, and could be a tempting destination for him this summer.

The England international has had a fine career at the Etihad Stadium, but it now seems City are keen to sell him to avoid him walking away on a free transfer in a year’s time, according to the Telegraph.

The report adds that Chelsea have an interest in pouncing for Sterling amid uncertainty over his future, with new owner Todd Boehly perhaps tempted by this big name arriving as one of the first signings since his takeover of the west London club.

As for Sterling himself, the Telegraph claim that although he’s previously been keen on a move abroad, he could make an exception for Chelsea as it would allow him to return to London, where he grew up.

Raheem Sterling in action for Manchester City
However, despite Arsenal and Tottenham being keen on Sterling in the past, it seems he wouldn’t consider them.

The 27-year-old is one of a few options for CFC, with the Telegraph also claiming Ousmane Dembele and Christopher Nkunku are being considered.

Sterling is proven in the Premier League, however, so could be the safer option.

