Earlier this week, CaughtOffside revealed that Tottenham held talks over a possible transfer move for Marcus Rashford this summer, but any deal for the Manchester United forward now looks unlikely.

It’s been a difficult year for Rashford at Old Trafford, with the England international’s form taking a significant down-turn, while the team also struggled as a whole, with other big names suffering similar dips in their performances for the club.

Rashford has shown tremendous potential in the past, however, so one imagines Spurs fans could have been excited by their club’s apparent interest in the 24-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano has offered his take on the situation, revealing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside that he’s not aware of formal talks between Rashford and Tottenham.

The Italian reporter is also backing Rashford to possibly bounce back under the expert guidance of new manager Erik ten Hag next season.

“So far I am not aware of a Tottenham proposal for Marcus Rashford,” Romano writes. “He is certainly a player monitored by several clubs, but there is no negotiation with Manchester United.

“Also my understanding is that Rashford has not decided to leave the club and will soon speak directly with Ten Hag to understand his future, both his role in the team and also in contractual terms (he’s out of contract in June 2023 but with an option to extend for further season).

“Should Marcus remain at Man United, I am sure that an intelligent and talented manager like Ten Hag can help him to be back at top level. It could be good for him to stay because I think there’s a real chance he can develop his game and improve under the new manager.”