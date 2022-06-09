Everton star Richarlison is said to have ruled out a move to one Premier League club.

A number of top-flight clubs are said to be chasing the Brazilian ahead of this summer, and it looks likely he will move on.

Richarlison was key to Everton’s survival bid this season, scoring 11 times and assisting five.

But still only 25, it looks to have outgrown the Toffees, and a step up looks likely this summer.

That’s because the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been linked with a move.

All three sides are likely to strengthen their attacks this summer, and competition is rife.

But according to The Sun, one team who don’t stand much of a chance is Arsenal, with Richarlison ruling out a move to the Emirates Stadium.

It’s claimed the Brazilian’s ideal move is Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain, but it’s not clear whether either will consider a move for him this summer.

In Los Blancos’ case, it seems very unlikely due to them already filling their quote for non-EU players.